October 2019 PG&E Power Outage

Note: Information subject to change as news develops. Updated October 9, 2019 9:50 AM

We have learned from PG&E that central campus and several of our residential halls will lose power as early as this morning or afternoon, and we are anticipating a possible 48-hour shutdown.

As a result, classes will be canceled for students and Graduate Division offices will be closed. In the residential halls, residents will likely NOT have power, lights, hot water, heat, and internet access during the outage.

We currently anticipate that the following residential halls and student apartments are likely to experience outages:

Unit 1

Unit 2

Unit 3

Unit 4 (Foothill)

Martinez Commons

Channing-Bowditch

Ida L. Jackson

Manville

Wada

We currently anticipate that the following residences are expected to have power without outages:

Unit 5 (Clark Kerr Campus)

University Village Albany

However, UHS Tang Center, some RecSports facilities, some Sproul Hall offices, Early Childhood Education facilities, and University Village Albany are expected to continue to have power (subject to change).

Most buildings with power will remain open and provide services as usual, unless otherwise noted.

Here is some important information to know in the event that power is shut down on campus. You can also seek campus updates on news.berkeley.edu.

Safety contacts:

For emergencies, dial 911 or via cell on campus dial UCPD at (510) 642-3333.

On campus non-emergencies - UCPD at (510) 642-6760 ( police.berkeley.edu ).

City of Berkeley - Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5900 ( ci.berkeley.ca.us/police ).

In Residence Halls and Single Student Apartments:

Most residence halls and single student apartments will likely lose power.

In the event of power loss, some buildings will have exit lighting in hallways and stairways while others may only have basic, temporary pathway lighting. Please use caution entering and exiting your building and use your flashlight!

Make sure your phones and electronics are fully charged.

Do not use candles or other flames for light. Instead, use battery-powered flashlights.

Fill up all reusable containers of water for your own personal use.

Elevators should only be used for urgent accessibility access and may not work in all buildings or for the duration of the outage. Please let your Resident Director know if you have any accessibility concerns or problems with your location .

For medical needs like medications that require refrigeration, special dietary requirements or devices that need power, talk with your Resident Director.

Please plan ahead for refrigerated food, consider consuming it or storing it with a friend who has power.

Charge your cell phones in advance. Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Be aware of your friends, and attentive to your surroundings; look out for each other.

In University Village Albany:

Please refrain from calling UCPD, or duty phone for non-emergency questions. Those lines need to stay open for emergencies. For general questions, please contact the front desk.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Please plan ahead for your storage of refrigerated food.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children, and animals.

GSI/GSRs: Please contact your faculty contact for instructions about your work.

The UVA ECEP Center should have power and is planning to be open; families will be notified directly if this changes

Non-Residence Hall DSP Students (private apartment or house, co-op, fraternity or sorority, etc.):

If you have any accessibility concerns or problems with your location or for any medical needs like medications that require refrigeration, special dietary requirements or devices that need power, please contact the Disabled Students Program (Email: knielson@berkeley.edu)

Cal Dining:

We expect Cafe 3 and Crossroads & Clark Kerr Campus locations to continue to operate in the event of power loss. However, they may have modified operating hours and/or adjusted menus.

Foothill dining will be closed after breakfast for the duration of the outage and will reopen with limited services.

On-campus retail locations will close if affected by power loss (Golden Bear Cafe, Brown’s Cafe, Pro Shop and The Den).

Common Grounds and Terrace Cafe will be closed Wednesday.

In order to allow our generators to work properly in the event of an outage, please refrain from using dining halls for charging electronic devices.

University Health Services / Tang Center:

The Tang Center is expected to have power. However, The Tang Center will continue to remain open even in a power outage.

The Tang Center hours will remain the same and we are seeing all scheduled appointments.

Anna Head Counseling offices will also remain open. However, some of our satellite Counseling offices may not be open depending on where they are located. Please see uhs.berkeley.edu for the latest information on our satellite services.

Sproul Hall Services:

Graduate Division offices will be closed.

Financial Aid and Scholarships Office, Cal Student Central, Office of Undergraduate Admissions, Office of the Registrar, Cal 1 Card, Dean of Students office, Center for Student Conduct, Center for Support & Intervention, and other offices will remain open.

Early Childhood Education Program:

ECEP facilities are currently expected to have power but we are preparing for the worst. In the event of a power outage at an ECEP location, that ECEP facility will be closed. ECEP will update parents in such an event.

Rec Sports:

The following Rec Sports facilities and programs will be cancelled for Wednesday, October 9: Recreational Sports Facility (RSF) Stadium Fitness Center Intramural Sports Sports Clubs Spieker Pool, Hearst Pool, Strawberry Canyon Pool, Golden Bear Pool

As an alternative, the following programs will be offered on Wednesday, October 9 at the Anna Head Alumnae Hall (participants should bring their own mats): 8 -9am Mat Pilates 9-9:30am Pure Stretch 10am-10:45am Hard Core 1-2:15pm Yoga 4:30-5pm Hard Core 5-6pm HIIT



Thank you for your attention in this matter. Continue to monitor for additional campus messages that will update you on matters such as campus closures, etc.